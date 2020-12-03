Menu
Mary Lou Matthews
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Mary Lou Matthews

Oct. 6, 1935 - Nov. 29, 2020

MATTOON - Mary Lou Matthews of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born October 6, 1935 in Cumberland County, IL the daughter of William and Mary Ellen (Music) McCollum. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.

In accordance with her wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
