Larry Mac Archer

Jan. 30, 1940 - Nov. 28, 2020

MATTOON - Larry Mac Archer, age 80, of Mattoon passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston, IL 61938. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Larry was born on January 30, 1940 in Charleston, IL, the son of Virgil and Rose Lee (Lacey) Archer. He married Carol Gish, the mother of his three daughters, on Aug. 16, 1961. He later married Vicki Walker on May 15, 1996.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Larry worked the next 20+ years in automotive service careers. Most of those years were at Denglar Chevrolet, Fredonia, NY and Halicki's Garage, Dunkirk, NY. After moving to Mattoon, IL, Larry worked for the Mattoon School System at Franklin Elementary, Central Jr. High, and Mattoon High Schools. Many knew Larry for his smile and great sense of humor, which stood out when he worked at Aladdin's Castle and Walmart. After retirement, he and his wife volunteered at the local Bagel Fest for numerous years

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Vicki Archer; daughters: Lori (Ron) Perry of Chicopee, MA, Bonita (Jeff) Flynn of Toledo, IL and Karena Archer of Mattoon, IL; son-in-law Eduardo (Eddie) Garcia of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren: Amy Morse, Benjamin Perry, Jennifer Perry, Shaona West, Christopher Archer, James Rodebaugh, Sabin Archer, Loudin Garcia and Aydin Garcia. Eleven great-grandchildren; stepson, Jack Gardner, step-grandchildren: Brandon Gardner, Ashley Gardner, Courtney Gardner.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Rose Lee Archer; sister Virginia Blair; son-in-law James D. Rodebaugh; first wife Carol (Gish) Enriquez; and step daughter, Angela Carr Gardner.

Larry was a former member of the American Legion of Toledo, Central Illinois Motorcycle Club, and National MS Society.

Memorial donations in his honor are suggested to Cumberland Rehab and Health Care Center, Greenup, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.