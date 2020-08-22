CHARLESTON - Michelle C. (Whitley) Kersten, age 46, of Charleston, IL passed away at 10:28 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. A graveside burial will be held immediately thereafter at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A rosary service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Michelle was born on October 10, 1973 the daughter of Danny Wayne Whitley and Marsha Kay Braun. Before her passing, Michelle had the honor and pleasure of marrying the love of her life Scot C. Kersten on August 8, 2020 in Mattoon, IL. He survives. Michelle is also survived by her parents, Danny Whitley of Dyersburg, TN, and Marsha Hudson and fiancé Roger Peterson of Mattoon, IL; two daughters, Faith and Thea Whitley of Charleston, IL; four stepchildren, Alex, Noah, Max, and Miles Kersten of Mattoon, IL; one brother Chris Whitley and wife Nicki of Mattoon, IL; two step-brothers Jarrod Hudson of Mattoon, IL and Clint Hudson of Danville, IL; one grandmother, Joan Braun of Mattoon, IL; mother-in-law, Roberta Lennie of Milford, MI; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Braun; paternal grandparents, Malcolm and Pauline Whitley; and stepfather, Steven Hudson.

Michelle was a faithful and devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. After graduating from Mattoon High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Dyersburg State Community College, Dyersburg, TN; and master's degree in Psychology at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL. Michelle began her career as a Child Protective Investigator at Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Small but mighty, Michelle was a fierce advocate for the rights and protection of the children she served.

Michelle was the ultimate "dance mom" pouring her heart into her daughters with encouragement and pride, she was their biggest cheerleader in all aspects. With a warm and compassionate heart for animals, she fostered numerous dogs, adopting several of them as her own.

Michelle had a zest for life and made the most of her moments with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Scot, daughters, Faith and Thea, and cruising in her jeep. Although her time was cut short, Michelle made an immeasurable impact on many and her legacy will live on. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Mattoon Community Dog Park, or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938.

