Jimmie K. Replogle, age 84 of Charleston, passed away in the comfort of his home and with loving family at his side, on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Jimmie was born May 14, 1936 in Coles County, Illinois, and was the son of the late Clifford and Cleda (Kibler) Replogle. He became the husband of Mary Lou (Lundeen) Thomson on February 22, 1975 and they blended their two families into one. In addition to Mary Lou, his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, he is survived by three children, Janet Smith of Charleston, Becky Sheppard (David) of Red Oak, Texas, and Dawn Thomson of Charleston; a daughter-in-law, Kim Thomson of Charleston; four grandchildren, Elicia Slate-Monti (Rob), Chris Sheppard (Laura), Hunter Thomson (Nikki) and Jessica Kidd (Jeremy); and seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Wyatt and Zach Monti, Avery and Cora Sheppard, Adeline Thomson, and Madelyn Lowry. He also leaves a brother, John Replogle (Marianne) of Arizona and sister, Carolyn Craig (Jim) of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by a son, David Thomson and a son-in-law, Lonnie Smith.

Jimmie attended the Doty one room schoolhouse until high school. He was a State Track qualifier and Valedictorian of his 1954 Charleston High School graduating class. Jimmie was a life-long farmer. As a young man he began working alongside his father on the family farm and continued to oversee its day-to-day operation even after retirement.

Jimmie's church membership was placed at Unity Chapel, but he attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston with Mary Lou. He was a member of the Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M., Valley of Danville Scottish Rite, the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388, and the Coles County Farm Bureau.

His love for nature and the outdoors sparked interests in fishing and gardening – his bountiful tomato harvest was always shared with family and friends. Jimmie loved his family dearly! He shared a special bond with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they provided him with an abundance of joyful times shared. Jimmie was a kind and considerate man who earned the love and respect of many and he will forever be lovingly and fondly remembered.

