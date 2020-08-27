James Lee McNutt, Sr.

BOONVILLE, MO – James Lee McNutt, Sr., age 77 of Boonville, MO and formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020. His loving family will host a visitation at Adams Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a time of sharing led by Pastor Jerry Sweeney at 3:00. The family is asking that masks be worn by those attending. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Jim's complete obituary or leave condolences for his family.