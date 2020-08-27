Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Lee McNutt Sr.

James Lee McNutt, Sr.

BOONVILLE, MO – James Lee McNutt, Sr., age 77 of Boonville, MO and formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020. His loving family will host a visitation at Adams Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a time of sharing led by Pastor Jerry Sweeney at 3:00. The family is asking that masks be worn by those attending. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Jim's complete obituary or leave condolences for his family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.