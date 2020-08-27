Shawn Alan Stifal

May 24, 1974 - Augusst 25, 2020

MARTINSVILLE, IL - Shawn Alan Stifal, age 46, of Martinsville, IL passed away at 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born May 24, 1974 in Charleston, IL the son of Scott Arthur Stifal and Cheryl Renee Knight Stifal.

Shawn was blessed to stay at home throughout his illness with the loving and dedicated care of his daughter Taylor, who he loved "to the moon and back".

Survivors include his daughter, Taylor Renee Stifal of Casey, IL; parents, Scott and Cheryl Stifal of Casey, IL; brother, Matthew William Stifal (Lisa Ann) and their children, Fiona, Avery and Jasper of Portage, IN; grandmother, Vera Ingle of Casey, IL; aunt and uncles, Trena Patrick (Alan Fagg) of Indianapolis, IN and Alan Ingle of Lerna, IL; cousins, Tori Patrick Esquerra (Francis) and their children of Fort Wayne, IN; the mother of his daughter, Kristy Stifal of Casey, IL; grand dog, Mia and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Eleanor Mumford Stifal and maternal grandfathers, Gilbert Knight and Russell Ingle.

Shawn was a 1992 graduate of Casey Westfield High School. He was a 1997 graduate of Nashville Auto Diesel Mechanic School and 1999 graduate of Lake Land College Trucking School. Shawn was a truck driver for LTI Trucking of St. Louis, MO for over 11 years. He was a member of Casey First Christian Church. Shawn enjoyed truck driving, reading, tinkering with everything and NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt, Sr. was his favorite driver).

Graveside inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Washington Street Cemetery, Casey, IL with Pastor Jaret Alvis officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Taylor Stifal c/o Markwell Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Casey, IL 62420.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com.

Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.