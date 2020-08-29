Alice Marie TenEyck

July 23, 1926 - August 27, 2020

NEWTON, Kansas - Alice Marie TenEyck, 94, died Thursday August 27, 2020 in Newton. She was born July 23, 1926 in Newton to Andrew and Emma Schlagowsky. The eldest of their four daughters, she attended Candy School in rural Harvey County and graduated from Newton High School. After graduation, she went to work for Kansas State Bank & Trust. She married George Robert TenEyck on September 19, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. He preceded her in death August 26, 2003. After raising their children, she went back to work at the St. John National Bank, St. John, Kansas and worked there until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed attending daily Mass, her cat Trinket, shopping and caring for her home especially mowing the lawn.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Rita Schlagowsky, Erna (Melvin) O'Keefe and Doris (Lester) Frazey.

Survivors include a son Robert and wife Martie of Newton; a daughter Barbara and husband Kevin of Mattoon, Illinois; four step grandchildren Katie Kirts of Manhattan, New York, Jake Kirts and wife Meaghan of Ottawa, Illinois, Zach Kirts and wife Carlie of Dallas, Texas, Beth Kirts and fiancé Cooper Grady of Charleston, South Carolina; step great-granddaughter Isla Kirts; and special friends Becky and Indy Winfield of Newton.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday (Aug. 31st) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday (Sept. 1st) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Caring Hands Humane Society. Memorials may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

