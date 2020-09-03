Douglas Ray Cohoon

July 9, 1958 - Aug. 31, 2020

MATTOON - Douglas Ray Cohoon, age 62 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 6:30 PM, Monday August 31, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. Pastor Josh Butler will officiate. The visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the service begins at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Doug was born on July 9, 1958 to the late John W. Sr. and Laura B. (Wallace) Cohoon. He married Merrie A. Trepanier in 1978 in Mattoon, Illinois. She survives. Although divorced, they maintained a close relationship throughout the years. He is also survived by two daughters, Rebecca A. Cohoon, Laura J. Cohoon (Chris Ingle); two sons Gary V. Trepanier, Richard W. Burns, all of Mattoon, Illinois; one brother, John W. Cohoon Jr. of Mattoon, Illinois; one sister, Patty Brinkley of Bald Knob, AR; and three grandchildren, Cooper R. Bullock, Brooklynn M. Shumbarger, and Charlotte M. Orr all of Mattoon, Illinois. He is preceded in death by one son, John V. Cohoon; and numerous siblings.

Doug was a member of the Eagle's Club in Mattoon, Illinois. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, bowling, and playing miniature golf. From his television shows, movies, cars, rock and roll music, he loved everything "classic". Always lighthearted with a fun sense of humor, Doug enjoyed joking around and teasing those he cared for. He was always up for a spontaneous venture or taking a midnight cruise in the car to wherever he may end up.

Doug's greatest joy in life was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.