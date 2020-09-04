Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale Eugene Jenkins Jr.

Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr.

March 22, 1979 - Sept. 1, 2020

ASHMORE - Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr., 41, of Ashmore, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, Illinois.

His visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, with a graveside funeral immediately following at Craig Cemetery, 18108E CR 1140N, Charleston.

Dale was born March 22, 1979 at Mattoon, son of Alice Mae (Donley) and Dale Eugene Jenkins, Sr. He married Chelsie Price, February 19, 2016; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Brett, Alyssa, Kayla, Dilen, Madyson, Hayden, Royce, RaeLeigh Jenkins, and Trenten Price. Two grandchildren: Kolt Williams and Elleanor Withrow, his parents: Alice and Sabin Johnson of Mattoon and Zella and Dale Jenkins, Sr. of Charleston; one brother: Roy Jenkins; and mother-in-law: Kathy Williams (Mike McNeese), also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Dale worked in construction, landscaping, and as a mechanic to support his family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.