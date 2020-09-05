Lola Fern (Harris) Craig

March 21, 1940 - Sept. 2, 2020

MATTOON - Lola Fern (Harris) Craig, 80 of Mattoon, Illinois joined her husband in her heavenly home at 10:30 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence.

Private graveside services will be held in the Humboldt Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Morton will officiate. A celebration of Lola's life will be held at a later date.

Lola was born on March 21, 1940 in Cumberland County. She was daughter of William O. and Elizabeth (Mullins) Harris. She married Robert Dale Craig on March 31, 1957 in Mattoon, Illinois. He passed away on February 6, 2015.

She is survived by one son, Gerald Wayne Craig and his wife Lori of Mattoon, Illinois; two daughters, Brenda Gail Jarrett and her husband John of Urbana, Illinois and Bobbie Dale Closson and her husband Jim of Mattoon, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Christina Trevino and her husband Juan of Mattoon, Illinois, Heather Walters of Arcola, Illinois, Jared Thornton of Arcola, Illinois, Jeremy Daily of Mattoon, Illinois, Tyler Shaffer of Decatur, Illinois, Dalton Shaffer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Megan Krivyanik and her husband Cody of Royce City, Texas, Brianna Impson of Royce City, Texas and Hunter Worthy of Mattoon, Illinois; thirteen great-grandchildren, Liam, Katherine, Grace, Duke, Maeve, Chaslynn, Callie, Keira, Emma, Ryland, Hannah Stella and Noelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and eleven siblings, William Harris Jr., Elizabeth Fetters, Edward Harris, John Harris, Carl Harris, twins, Robert and Betty Harris, Cecil Harris, Lilly Gaston, Tony Harris and Gene Harris. Lola was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her entire family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a local veteran's association of the donor's choice.