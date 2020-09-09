Hewitt George Hafer

Dec. 29, 1931 - Sept. 4, 2020

ARTHUR - Hewitt George Hafer, 88, of Arthur, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Arthur Home.There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Bob Silvanik officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post accompanied by bugler, Andrew Abercrombie. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hewitt was born December 29, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of Theodore and Bertha Wurzburger Hafer. He was married to Patricia Guinnee in Bloomington on September 14, 1952; she preceded him in death on February 15, 2004. He then married Marilu Platzbecker in Arthur on July 2, 2005.Survivors include his wife, Marilu Hafer of Arthur; two sons, Michael (Phyllis) Hafer of Arthur; Richard (Sara) Hafer of Rantoul; daughter, Kathryn (Peter) Bogen of W. Simsbury, Connecticut; brother, Ron (Ellen) Hafer of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; four stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Platzbecker of Roscoe; Jon (Kris) Platzbecker of Mt. Zion; James Platzbecker of Arthur; Nicholas (Leigh) Platzbecker of Antioch; stepdaughter, Heidi (Ervin) Miller of DeBary, Florida; 20 grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; and son, James David Hafer.

Hewitt received a BS and a MS in Physical Education along with Administrative Certification from the University of Illinois. He also received a Masters Degree in Math from Boston College. Over the course of his distinguished career, he taught math and coached football, basketball, baseball, and track at various schools. Most of his career was in Arthur from 1965-1987 where he became Principal and Athletic Director in 1975 and retired in 1987.

Hewitt was a member of the Vine Street Christian Church where he served as Choir Director and Elder. He was also a member of the Kaskaskia Country Club. Hewitt served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.

After retiring, he enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini.

Memorials are suggested to the Vine Street Christian Church.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.