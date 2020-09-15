Jessie Pearcy

Aug. 13, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2020

CHARLESTON – Jessie L. Pearcy, 86, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at SBLHC.

Her graveside funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.

Jessie was born August 13, 1934 at Franklin County, Tennessee, daughter of Roy and Alberta (Lewis) Nippers. She married Kenneth L. Pearcy, September 6, 1952 at Corinth, Mississippi; he preceded her in death, January 21, 1983. She is survived by their children: Kenny C. Pearcy and Renee Kerz (Curtis Cattrell) both of Charleston; grandchildren: Kara Pearcy of Mattoon, Kevin (Kristin) Pearcy of Clinton, Iowa, Taylor Kerz of Charleston, Tory Kerz of Mattoon, and Jesse Kerz of McKinney, Texas; great-grandchildren: Zane Smith of Minot, NDorth Dakota, Mia Pearcy of Clinton, Iowa, Evan Pearcy of Clinton, Iowa, Riley Kerz of McKinney, Texas, Reagan Kerz of McKinney, Texas, Daniel Sowers of Charleston, and Zac Lawyer of Charleston; one great-great-grandchild: Kyle Lawyer of Charleston; as well as one brother: Jimmie Nippers of Manchester, Tennessee and one sister: Marie Rust of Tullahoma, Tennessee, also survive. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two infant daughters: Robin Renee Pearcy and Jessica Lynn Pearcy; one brother: Clarence Nippers; and one sister: Betty Burt.

Jessie attended Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower arranging, garage sales, and doll making, but her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren.