Robert Yates Butts

Robert Yates Butts

Nov. 17, 1932 - Sept. 13, 2020

MORGANTOWN, Indiana - Robert Yates Butts, Morgantown, Indiana, 87, died September 13, 2020 of complications of Parkinson's Disease.

Former resident of Charleston, Illinois, Bob was a long time faculty member in the Dept. of Family and Consumer Science at EIU. He moved to Brown County IN in 2008.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathleen Roberts of Brown County; daughter, Beth Butts Welch (Stan), Frisco, Texas; stepchildren Joshua Roberts (Martha Cross), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Roberts Welch, Sullivan, Illinois. Five grandchildren are left with fond memories of their "Big Dad."


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
