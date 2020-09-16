Menu
Jim Slaughter

ARCOLA - Jim Slaughter, 73, of Arcola, Illinois passed away at 1:25 A.M. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his son's residence in Arcola.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, in Arcola, Illinois. Rev. Kent Conover will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Please observe social distancing guidelines and masks would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jim's family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
