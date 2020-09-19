Arthur W. McNutt

July 31, 1956 - Sept. 16, 2020

SPRINGFIELD - Arthur W. McNutt, 64, of Springfield, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1956, in Decatur, to John W. and Marilyn (Baker) McNutt. He married Susan Schagemann in 1995.

Art is survived by his wife, Susan of Springfield; sons, Ian and Laz, both of Springfield; step-daughter, Payge Schagemann Jones (Sean) of Minnesota; step-grandchildren, Indiana, Lincoln and Watson Jones, all of Minnesota; brother, William A. (Barbara) McNutt of Decatur; and six nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John W. McNutt; mother, Marilyn Bolin and brother, John W. McNutt II.

Art graduated from Sullivan High School and was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He was a graphic designer for the Illinois Secretary of State. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed working on his home and on computer.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with William A. McNutt officiating.

Memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

