William Dennis Creasy

Oct. 4, 1955 - Sept. 16, 2020

LAKE OZAR, Missouri - William Dennis Creasy, (Dennis) age 64 of Lake Ozark, MO passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 8:26 a.m. at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Funeral services celebrating his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Tim Thebeau officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

William Dennis Creasy, (Dennis) age 64 of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 8:26 a.m. at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. Dennis was born on October 4, 1955 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The son of William and Susie Creasy. Dennis married the love of his life, Cheryl Cornell on December 20, 1975 in Mattoon, Illinois. Dennis always said God brought the love of his life to him in the form of an 18 year old nursing student and they had 44 years together. They were blessed with five children and 10 grandchildren. He retired from the sign business after nearly 35 years, 25 years of which was at Monitor Sign in Mattoon, working with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law and the last 10 years being self employed working with his son at D&R Signs in O'Fallon.

Dennis and Cheryl had five children; a son Ryan who has downs syndrome who worked alongside his dad, of whom Dennis was very proud. Four daughters who were wrapped around his fingers; Shannon (Amos) Eckleberry of Fairfield, Illinois, Megan (Chris) Brown of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Tracy (George) Rhodes of Freeburg, Illinois, and Trisha (Jay) Saboorizadeh of Wentzville, Missouri. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Lauren and Jake Eckleberry, Lainey and Samuel Brown, Madison, Lorelai and Everly Rhodes, William Creasy and Amir and Abraam Saboorizadeh. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is also survived by his mother-in-law Mary Cornell, three sister and three brothers-in-law (David and Cindy Cornell, Mark and Jana Cornell, and David and Lydia Herbert) and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; Dosie and Porter Creasy and Les and Bob Singleton, one sister; Mary Sue Malden.

Dennis was a member of Linn Creek Christian Church in Linn Creek, Missouri and a previous longterm member of Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon, Illinois. As well as Cornerstone Christian Church in Shiloh, Illinois. Dennis loved to fish, restore cars, and do home renovations. Dennis cherished his family and God above all. He will be deeply missed. Memorials can be sent to Linn Creek Christian Church in Linn Creek, Missouri or Camp New Hope in Mattoon, Illinois.

