Dennis Brian Epperson

March 7, 1961 - Sept. 16, 2020

CHARLESTON - Another voice was added to God's Heavenly Choir as Dennis Brian Epperson, age 59 of Charleston and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comforting presence of his loving family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Schillings Funeral Home in Mattoon, Illinois. Services in celebration of his earthly life and life eternal will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. The committal service and burial will be at 1:00 Monday afternoon at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, Illinois. Those wishing to honor his life with a charitable contribution may do so to a charity of their preference.

Dennis was born March 7, 1961 in Mattoon, Illinois a son of Hobert Joseph and Mertie Irma (Atchley) Epperson. Left to cherish many loving memories of special times shared with their father are his devoted daughters, Katlyn "Katie" Epperson, boyfriend Chad Thilker and daughter MacKenzie of Effingham, Illinois and Rachel Epperson and partner Brandi Pearson of Benton, Kentucky. With excitement and anticipation, Dennis often spoke of his new granddaughter whom he had dearly hoped to meet, due to arrive in February. Dennis also shared many important aspects of his life with his brothers and sisters, and is survived by ten of his eleven siblings, Sharon (Russ) Hayes of Mattoon, Janice (Jay) Dotson-Oliver of Mattoon, Brenda Post of Mattoon, Joe (Sherri) Epperson of Florida, Pam Hensley of Mattoon, Steve (Marsha) Epperson of Sullivan, Illinois, Terri (Stu Cummins) Secrest of North Carolina, Greg (Gena) Epperson of Charleston, Debbie (Mike) Elder of Sullivan, Illinois and Angie (Chris) Herbert of Tolono, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Goodwin; a beloved niece, Jessica Epperson, and three brothers-in-law, John Hensley, George Dotson, and Donald Secrest.

Dennis was formerly employed with Stevens Industries, was a pressman for Petty's Printing, and later as a lead pressman at R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Mattoon before his health no longer permitted him to work. Dennis had a multitude of interests. He loved anything he could fly or drive remotely, from cars, to planes, to drones, he relished the thrill of operating radio controlled devices. Classic cars and motorcycles also peaked his interest, therefore he always attended area car shows when possible. He enjoyed a lazy day of fishing at his favorite fishing spot or laying in his favorite recliner watching an episode of the Andy Griffith Show, with perhaps his beloved basset hound Buster or Otis at his side. Dennis had a beautiful and recognizable voice and was always up for some jamming and singing some Classic Rock n Roll with his musician friends which usually included his brother Greg.

Dennis was a devoted and loving father whose unconditional love was freely extended to all his family. He was always generous and kind to a fault, quick to forgive, and as he faced his physical challenges he never wanted to be a burden to anyone. Dennis could always lighten the mood with his outgoing and fun-loving personality, and as a prankster his next prank was always in the making. Dennis was dearly loved by his family and many friends who will always hold close their many fond memories of this special man who blessed their lives with his sense of humor and ability to make them laugh, his broad and mischievous smile that became contagious, his warm and affectionate hugs and an undying love.

