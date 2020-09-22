Clifton Leroy Jones, Jr.

Nov. 21, 1946 - Sept. 12, 2020

CHARLESTON - Clifton Leroy Jones Jr., age 73, of Charleston passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. The family requests casual attire.

Leroy was born on November 21, 1946 in Paris, Illinois the son of Clifton Leroy Sr. and Rachel Cleoma (Higginbotham) Jones. He married Cyndia Jones on November 27, 1981. They enjoyed over 40 years together. Cyndia was the love of his life, best friend and together they built their dreams.

Survivors include his daughter, April (Rodney) Adams of Charleston, Illinois; son, Robert Steele of College Station, Texas; grandsons, Michael Cutright, Cory Adams and Justin Adams; siblings, Sandra A. (James) Stephenson of West Lebanon, IN and Sharon J. (Henry) O'Dell of Pinckneyville, Illinois. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kevin Jones and Scott Jones; and sister, Carol Ann Jones.

Leroy served honorably in the United States Army. He retired from RR Donnelley after 40 years of service. Leroy was a member of the Eagles. Leroy enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with motors. He and Cyndia enjoyed camping, boating, motorcycle riding and most of all just spending time together. Leroy and Cyndia rescued chihuahuas over the years. One of their rescues, Jasmine, had been neglected. Over time, Leroy was able to win her affection. They were inseparable. Leroy especially loved spending time with his three grandsons. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

