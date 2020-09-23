Menu
Linda Sue Rutan

AUG. 13, 1959 - SEPT. 3, 2020

CHARLESTON – Linda Sue Rutan, 61, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Her graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

Linda was born Aug. 13, 1959 at Charleston, daughter of Charles F. and Susan R. (Decker) Rutan. She married John Peel, May 17, 1980; he passed away March 26, 1983. She is survived by one daughter, Kylie (Miguel) Colon; two grandchildren: Marlie Colon and Mia Colon; one brother, Charles A. (Judy) Rutan of Trophy Club, TX; one niece and four nephews: Deanna (Dave) Glaspy, Darren (Aaren) Rutan, Jeffrey Rutan, Jon (Leanne) Rutan, and David Webb; two great-nieces and two great-nephews: Andrew Rutan, Samuel Rutan, Elizabeth Rutan, and Carrie Glaspy. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother: Carrol R. Rutan.

Linda retired from Parkland College, where she had worked in Human Resources. She enjoyed reading, cooking, singing, and spending time with her granddaughters.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Caudill-King Funeral Home
