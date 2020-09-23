Linda A. Drumm

APRIL 5, 1937 - SEPT. 20, 2020

HUMBOLDT -Linda A. Drumm, age 83 of Humboldt, IL passed away at 6:45 AM, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at her residence in Humboldt.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14447 Cooks Mills Road, Cooks Mills, IL 61931; Pastor Paul Weber will officiate. A committal service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Linda was born on April 5, 1937 to the late Ira G. and Jewel M. (Haybrook) Abplanalp. She is survived by two daughters, Julie A. Lading and husband Mike of Humboldt, and Rebecca L. "Beckie" Eaton and husband Brandon of Humboldt; five grandchildren: Tim M. Lading, Haylie N. Lading, and Bryce J. Eaton of Humboldt, Karlie L. Lading of St. Louis, MO, Jamie M. Eaton of Charleston.

In 1955, Linda graduated from Mattoon High School, Mattoon. She was a former employee of the Mattoon Garment Factory, Mattoon, and later retired from Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company, Mattoon. Linda was a lifetime member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Cooks Mills; a member of VFW Auxiliary, Mattoon; American Legion Auxiliary, Mattoon; and 4-H leader in Cooks Mills.

However, the Haybrook-Acres family farm was a sense of pride for Linda. Tending to the land, animals, and garden was a passion she shared with her daughters, Julie and Beckie. Linda had a tender heart for her beloved horses, cats, and dogs. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, and in her earlier years, riding motorcycles.

First and foremost, Linda was a mom, grandma, and friend. Always selfless and willing to help one in need, she devoted her life to serving others. Linda was a constant force of support and encouragement, making sure her children and grandchildren reached their highest potential. She was an inspiration to many, and her legacy will live on through the hearts of the ones she so deeply loved.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.