Deborah K. Kersey

MATTOON - Deborah K. Kersey, age 64, of Mattoon passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. The family requests casual attire.

Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 25, 2020.
