Janice Sue Boyd

FAIRGRANGE - Janice Sue Boyd, age 89 of Fairgrange, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with loving family at her side on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. There will be no public services and her cremated body will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery at a later time. Those wishing to send cards to Janice's family may address them to Dr. Jerry Boyd, P.O. Box 406, Charleston, IL 61920. Those wishing to honor her memory with a charitable donation may do so to Lincolnland Hospice, the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center, or Christ First Church. Gifts may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Janice's complete obituary or leave condolences for her family.