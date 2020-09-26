Meriam B. Childress

NOV. 17, 1920 - SEPT. 24, 2020

ASHMORE – Meriam B. Childress age 99 of Ashmore, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Private graveside services, attended by her family, will be held at the Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore to celebrate her life. Those wishing to honor her life with a charitable donation may do so to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center. Gifts may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Meriam was born Nov. 17, 1920 in Belle Rive, one of twelve children born to the late Frank William and Nora (Martz) Wangler. She became the bride of Mac Warren Childress on Aug. 24, 1941 and they shared 67 years of marriage prior to his death on April 5, 2009.

Meriam leaves a large and loving family to cherish their many wonderful memories: four daughters: Mary Childress of Mattoon, Linda Keeler of Charleston, Diana Wilson of Martinsville and Rachel Childress of Princeton, Kentucky; seven grandchildren: Mac White (Jennifer), Drew Walborn (Sarah), Holt Walborn (Sara), Tim Wilson, Deone Higgenbothom (Troy), Carter Wilson (Megan), Kim Ward (Dave); twelve great-grandchildren: Zoey, Darby, Abbey, Grace, Tyler, Teddi, Elizabeth, Patrick, Rachel, Bennedict, Luther, and Kolton; her brother, Earl Wangler of Algonquin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and ten siblings, Meriam was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Tim Wilson and Dennis Keeler.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Meriam's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.