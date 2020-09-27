Arlet Jane Hertel

March 30, 1942 - Sept. 25, 2020

MATTOON - Arlet Jane Hertel, age 78 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away with her family by her side at 12:00 AM, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Olney, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL. Interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the service begins at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Arlet was born on March 30, 1942 to the late Paul and Alberta (Weiscope) Kondritz. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Strong (Tony Addis) of Olney, IL; two sons: Joe Hertel and wife Dyana of Westminster, CO, and Jason Hertel of Lakeland CO; and two grandchildren: Mallory and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol and brother-in,law, John Robinson.

Arlet worked for Ameren Cips where she retired after more than twenty years of service. After her retirement she gained employment at John Deere in Mattoon, IL. Arlet was an active and faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. Her selfless nature and heart of a servant was evident from her volunteer endeavors. She volunteered at her church on many levels as well as the Mattoon area P. A. D. S. in Mattoon, IL, which is now known as The Haven.

A great game of BINGO or some time spent on a poker machine was always enjoyed by Arlet. Above all, Arlet was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. The memories she made will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

