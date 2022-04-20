Aden Otto

ARTHUR - Aden Otto, 64, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 1:11 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services to honor Aden's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Penn Station, 120 E. Progress, St. in Arthur, IL. Pastors Steve Holmes and Mark Cooper will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Penn Station.

Memorials may be made to the Heart Center at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

