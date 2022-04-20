Menu
Aden Otto
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL
Aden Otto

ARTHUR - Aden Otto, 64, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 1:11 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services to honor Aden's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Penn Station, 120 E. Progress, St. in Arthur, IL. Pastors Steve Holmes and Mark Cooper will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Penn Station.

Memorials may be made to the Heart Center at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

To view Aden's full obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit www.edwardsfh.net.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Penn Station
120 E. Progress St., Arthur, IL
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Penn Station
120 E. Progress St., Arthur, IL
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Penn Station
120 E. Progress St., Arthur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
