Albert "Dale" Perisho

June 19, 1938 - Nov. 15, 2020

NEWTON - Albert "Dale" Perisho, age 82, of Newton, IL passed away at 8:41 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Newton Health Care Center, Newton, IL. He was born June 19, 1938 in Westfield, IL, the son of Joseph Allen Perisho and Gladys Miller Perisho. On September 10, 1960 he married Shirley Ann Finney in Casey, IL.

Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Shirley Perisho of Newton, IL; daughter, Ann Britton (Danny) of Newton, IL; grandchildren: Courtney Klier (Kyle) of Newton, IL and Clay Britton (Jessica) of St. Charles, MO; and great grandchildren: Kam Klier, Kash Klier and Brooks Britton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Neil Perisho.

Dale was a 1956 Charleston High School graduate. He proudly served his country from 1961-1963 in the US Army. Dale was retired from Farm Pride Implement after 21 years as manager; prior to that he worked for Yale Farm Equipment for nine years as a parts manager. He was a faithful member of Plainfield Church in Rose Hill, IL. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

At his request private family services will be held. Burial will be in Yale Cemetery, Yale, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Plainfield Church (benevolent fund), 106 E. Henry St., Newton, IL 62448.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.