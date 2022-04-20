Albert White

Oct. 4, 1942 - April 16, 2022

GREENUP - Albert White, age 79, of Greenup, IL, passed away at 2:31 PM Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services celebrating Albert's life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel in Greenup, IL, with Pastor Cameron St. Michael officiating. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022,at the Funeral Home.

In loving memory of Albert, memorials may be made to the Greenup United Methodist Church. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Albert Edwin was born on October 4, 1942, in rural Jewett, IL, the son of Forrest Wayne and Lulu Elizabeth Granger. He married Wanda May Baker on July 6, 1968, and she survives.

Albert worked for over 20-years at both McQuary - Norris in Casey, IL, and Petty's in Effingham, IL.

Albert was a member of the Greenup United Methodist Church.

He loved the outdoors and the adventures it offered. He spent hours working his yard and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Texas and photography. Albert always gave 100% to everything he did. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.

Albert is survived by wife of 53-years, Wanda May White of Greenup, IL; son, Paul and wife, Sherry White of Marshall, IL; grandchildren: Malina (Sam) Przygoda of Charleston, IL, Carson White (fiancee Mackenzie Niedfeldt) of Charleston, IL, and Isabelle White of Marshall, IL; sister, Loretta (Tom) Towle of Arcola, IL.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leroy White.