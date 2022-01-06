Menu
Allan Lee Rathe
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel
115 East Lincoln Drive
Greenup, IL

Allan Lee Rathe

Jan. 4, 1947 - Jan. 1, 2022

GREENUP - Allan Lee Rathe, age 74, of Greenup, IL, passed away at 7:30 p.m. – Saturday, January 1, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Mt. Zion (Block) Church, Hazel Dell Road, Greenup, IL, with Pastor Roger Songer officiating. Burial will be in the Block Cemetery with full military rites by the Cumberland County Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour before the service in the church.

In loving memory of Allan, memorials may be made to the Oblong Children's Christian Home, 4094 E. 1050th Ave, Oblong, IL, 62449. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel in Greenup, IL. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Allan is survived by wife of 51 years, Judy Rathe of Greenup, IL; children: Ted (Laura) Rathe of Neoga, IL, and Juli (Larry "Moose") Bishop of Greenup, IL; grandchildren: James (Genna) Prather, Theo Rathe, Carter Rathe and Jerik Bishop; great-grandchildren: Levi Prather and Abbie Prather; brother, Bob Rathe of Waltonville, IL; father and mother-in-law, Gene and June Easton of Greenup, IL; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge Henderson; and a brother, Doug Rathe.

Allan was born on January 4, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Theodore and Opal (Carter) Rathe. He married Judy Easton on June 20, 1970, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenup, IL. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1965, and served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969.

Allan retired from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston after 26 years, where he served in Grounds and as Recycling Coordinator. He was a member and Deacon of the Mt Zion (Block) Church south of Greenup. He was a proud member of the Greenup American Legion Post #566, where he served as the Adjutant, the Cumberland County VFW, and the Land of Lincoln Model A Club. Allan was a former 4-H leader for the Liberty Hill Rangers and a former member of the Cumberland County Fair Board.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and grandchildren, tinkering with his Model A, fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mt. Zion (Block) Church
Hazel Dell Road, Greenup, IL
Jan
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion (Block) Church
Hazel Dell Road, Greenup, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cousin Allan was always the ultimate family man, looking after the needs of his parents and farm when they were unable to do so. He had a wonderful laugh as well as his smile. I was honored to be his cousin. Go rest high on that mountain, Allan. May the peace of God keep your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
Ron Seaman
January 6, 2022
