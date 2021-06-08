Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alonzo Ned Hackett
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Alonzo Ned Hackett

March 17, 1934 - May 29, 2021

CHARLESTON, IL – Alonzo Ned Hackett, age 87 of Charleston passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. A privately held graveside service with military rites was conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ned was born March 17, 1934, in Camargo, Illinois, a son of the late Alonzo Pearl and Elizabeth Indiana (Brewer) Hackett. He married Rebecca Ann Myers on October 26, 1962, in Charleston. In addition to Becky, Ned is survived by a daughter, Karen Strader (Gene) of Lerna; two grandchildren: Micah Gray (Adam) of Jewett, and Jonathan Laue (Danielle) of Mattoon; four great-grandchildren: Joel, Leah and Hank Gray and Livingston Laue; a sister, Maxine Cole of Mattoon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings: his twin brother F. Ted Hackett, Ray Hackett, Dale Hackett, Louise Genevieve Petrovich, Joyce Arbergash and Carol Jeane Rose.

Ned was a graduate of Charleston High School and a United States Army veteran. For 34 years, he was employed with Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Ned's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.