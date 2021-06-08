Alonzo Ned Hackett

March 17, 1934 - May 29, 2021

CHARLESTON, IL – Alonzo Ned Hackett, age 87 of Charleston passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. A privately held graveside service with military rites was conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ned was born March 17, 1934, in Camargo, Illinois, a son of the late Alonzo Pearl and Elizabeth Indiana (Brewer) Hackett. He married Rebecca Ann Myers on October 26, 1962, in Charleston. In addition to Becky, Ned is survived by a daughter, Karen Strader (Gene) of Lerna; two grandchildren: Micah Gray (Adam) of Jewett, and Jonathan Laue (Danielle) of Mattoon; four great-grandchildren: Joel, Leah and Hank Gray and Livingston Laue; a sister, Maxine Cole of Mattoon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings: his twin brother F. Ted Hackett, Ray Hackett, Dale Hackett, Louise Genevieve Petrovich, Joyce Arbergash and Carol Jeane Rose.

Ned was a graduate of Charleston High School and a United States Army veteran. For 34 years, he was employed with Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Ned's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.