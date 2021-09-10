Menu
Amy L. Myers
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

Amy L. Myers

April 28, 1951 - Sept. 6, 2021

DECATUR - Amy L. Myers, 70, of Decatur, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 in her residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Land Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Amy was born April 28, 1951 in Decatur the daughter of Art Cornielius and Thelma Corrine Poisel Diller. Amy graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969 and received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Lake Land College in 1986. She had worked for Lincoln Land Hospice and retired from nursing after 34 years. Amy had a passion for nursing, especially caring for her hospice patients. She married Gerald Lee Myers on June 14, 1969, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2010.

Surviving are her children: Gerald Bryan (Sheila) Myers of Dalton City, Ryan Broderick Myers of Decatur and Bret Aaron (Julia) Myers of Effingham; brother Jerry (Dana) Diller of Decatur; sisters: Vickie Malley of IN and Patti Sloatman of Peoria; grandchildren: Trey Aaron Myers, James Lee Myers, Lyndi Rhiannon Myers, Tyler Aaron Myers, Laney Ann Myers and Sydney Alexis Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Thelma, stepfather Dale Bowman, brother Matt Diller and sister LeeAnne Martinie.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Sep
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Amy was one of my preceptors many years ago at Sarah Bush. She was kind, gentle and always had a smile on her face to lift one's spirits. My sincerest sympathies to her family.
Lisa Shepherd
September 12, 2021
Every contact I ever had with Amy was a pleasant experience. Such a beautiful and sweet woman. I have no doubt she'll be missed by so many people. How many lives she must've touched over the years with her empathetic touch/care. I pray for her family.
Crystal D. Cutright, RN
September 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. I´ve known Amy through school and Sarah Bush for over 30+ years. She was a kind, loving nurse and a gentle soul.
Sally Leitch
September 10, 2021
