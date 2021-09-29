Angela M. (Stephens) Snow

April 27, 1967 - Sept. 25, 2021

CHARLESTON – On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Angela Marie Snow, age 54 of Bushton, Illinois passed away peacefully in the comforting presence of her children and husband. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The memorial service, honoring and celebrating her life, will begin at 6:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry and may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Angie was born on April 27, 1967, in Charleston, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Ivan and Judy (Cravens) Stephens. She and Michael Snow were married on October 2, 1998, in Charleston and they were soon to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. In addition to her loving and devoted husband she is survived by her children, Kevin D. McGee and wife Jodi of Charleston, Judie McGee of Mattoon, and Katherine Overstreet and husband Christopher of Charleston; three grandchildren, Jaylinne York, Kevin McGee and Annabel Overstreet; her sister, Helen Gertrude "Trudy" Schlabach and husband Eldon of Charleston; a brother, Daniel Shawn Stephens and wife Jenny of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews. Angie was also grandma to many other children and was partial to her many grand dogs! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Earl Stephens.

Angie attended Charleston schools and was a member of the Bushton Christian Church. She treasured her role as a homemaker. She loved to cook and prepare wonderfully home-cooked meals for her family. Reading, gardening, and fishing were also activities she was fond of but truly enjoyed being a grandma and chasing after those grandchildren that were so near and dear to her heart. Angie also enjoyed Thursday night BINGO at the Charleston Moose Lodge and watching horror movies. She possessed a good heart which generated kindness and generosity for all she met. That same kindness and love for others could be seen through the care she gave when previously working as a CNA.

Her one regret in life is perhaps not being able to share the new home with Mike that will be ready next week – a move that they had so looked forward to making together.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Angie's family.