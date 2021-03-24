Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna C. "Ann" Hartley
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Anna C. "Ann" (Callahan) Hartley

May 28, 1940 - Feb. 20, 2021

PALM HARBOR, Florida - Anna C. "Ann" (Callahan) Hartley, 80, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away Saturday, February 20 at her home. There will be no service at this time. Ann was born May 28, 1940 in Charleston, IL, the daughter of John Joseph and Geneva C. (Talbott) Callahan.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Ferris (Bonnie) of San Antonio, TX, Mark Ferris (Jana) of Overland Park, KS, Linda Ferris of Palm Harbor, FL and Greg Ferris (Maureen) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Sarah Norris (Cole), Alissah Ferris, Ben Fahsbender, Hannah Fahsbender, Griffin Ferris and step-granddaughter, Crystal Mullins; four great grandchildren; one brother, Pat Callahan (Maxine) of Paris, IL and one sister, Mary Taylor (Dewey) of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Herbert D. Callahan and one sister, Christina Sims.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere sympathy goes to Ann´s family and Mary Taylor and brother.God is with you .Praying for comfort as you morn the lose of Ann
Karon Davis
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results