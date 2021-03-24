Anna C. "Ann" (Callahan) Hartley

May 28, 1940 - Feb. 20, 2021

PALM HARBOR, Florida - Anna C. "Ann" (Callahan) Hartley, 80, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away Saturday, February 20 at her home. There will be no service at this time. Ann was born May 28, 1940 in Charleston, IL, the daughter of John Joseph and Geneva C. (Talbott) Callahan.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Ferris (Bonnie) of San Antonio, TX, Mark Ferris (Jana) of Overland Park, KS, Linda Ferris of Palm Harbor, FL and Greg Ferris (Maureen) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Sarah Norris (Cole), Alissah Ferris, Ben Fahsbender, Hannah Fahsbender, Griffin Ferris and step-granddaughter, Crystal Mullins; four great grandchildren; one brother, Pat Callahan (Maxine) of Paris, IL and one sister, Mary Taylor (Dewey) of Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Herbert D. Callahan and one sister, Christina Sims.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.