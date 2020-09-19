Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur W. McNutt

Arthur W. McNutt

July 31, 1956 - Sept. 16, 2020

SPRINGFIELD - Arthur W. McNutt, 64, of Springfield, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1956, in Decatur, to John W. and Marilyn (Baker) McNutt. He married Susan Schagemann in 1995.

Art is survived by his wife, Susan of Springfield; sons, Ian and Laz, both of Springfield; step-daughter, Payge Schagemann Jones (Sean) of Minnesota; step-grandchildren, Indiana, Lincoln and Watson Jones, all of Minnesota; brother, William A. (Barbara) McNutt of Decatur; and six nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John W. McNutt; mother, Marilyn Bolin and brother, John W. McNutt II.

Art graduated from Sullivan High School and was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He was a graphic designer for the Illinois Secretary of State. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed working on his home and on computer.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with William A. McNutt officiating.

Memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com

©2020 All Content Obituary Systems


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral services provided by:
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.