Barbara Ann Webb Allen

Dec. 10, 1932 - April 6, 2022

MATTOON - Barbara Ann Webb Allen, age 89, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Hayden officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the funeral home.

Barbara was born on December 10, 1932, in Wheeling, WV, the daughter of Joseph Paul and Glenna Annalee (Anthony) Renouf. She married Wayne L. Webb on June 2, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2000. She later married Charles E. "Sonny" Allen. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2005.

Survivors include her children: David Wayne (Jamie) Webb of Lexington, SC, Joseph Neal (Patricia) Webb, Michael Glenn (Patricia) Webb of Pittsburgh, PA and Linda Ann Upton of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Scott Webb, Mark Webb, Matthew Webb, Joseph Webb, Heather Webb Cremeens, Jeffrey Webb, Eric Webb, Joey Upton and Jimmy Upton; and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Harvey (Susan) Renouf of Holly, MI; sister, Janet Johnson of Ocala, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to Wayne and Sonny, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Maureen Webb.

In her younger years, Barbara was very athletic. She played basketball, field hockey and gymnastics. Barbara was also involved in band and the National Honor Society. When her children were growing up, Barbara volunteered as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and filled in for little league when her husband would work late. Later in life, Barbara enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge, recently winning the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bridge Marathon. Barbara was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon.

She will be lovingly remembered as a gentle and strong wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She would often say, "If you want something done, ask someone who's busy."

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Mattoon Public Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.