Bennie Lee Gaston

April 15, 1926 - Feb. 25, 2021

ATHENS - Bennie Lee Gaston, 94, of Athens, Illinois, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and retired high school teacher and librarian, died peacefully at home on February 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.

