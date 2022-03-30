Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Betty J. Anderson
1924 - 2022
Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Avenue
Charleston, IL

Betty J. Anderson

Dec. 29, 1924 - March 29, 2022

CHARLESTON - Betty J. Anderson, a lifelong Charleston resident, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon, surrounded by daughters, Jo Ann and Glee, and loving granddaughter, Kelly Westmoreland at her bedside.

Betty was born December 29, 1924, in Charleston to Glee and Dorothy (Ryan) Fogleman. She married Jack H. Anderson, September 17, 1974. He passed away July 7, 2006.

Betty is survived by three daughters: Jo Ann Walters of Charleston, Glee Helms of Ft. Worth, TX, and Candice Schnorf of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nephew, Chris Anderson of Pennsylvania.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shane Thayer Walters; and sister, Rosalie Dennis.

Betty worked for many years with her husband in their law offices until the time of his death in July 2006. She was a charter member of the Zonta Club of Charleston.

Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King. Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 30, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.