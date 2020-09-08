MATTOON - Betty Ann Gross, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:51 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Life's Journey Senior Living in Mattoon, IL.

A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Reverend Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Beals Cemetery in Trilla, IL.

Betty was born on June 20, 1933 in rural Trilla, IL to the late Earl W. and Grace M. (Thompson) Beals. She married Steven F. Gross on December 3, 1952 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on April 4, 2006. Betty is survived by her two children: one son, Jesse W. Gross and wife Jeanne of Lerna, IL; one daughter, Peggy A. Livingston and husband Tom of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Chris Gross and wife Elizabeth of La Salle, IL; Jackie McDowell and husband Matt of Pittsburgh, PA; Jessica Stranz and husband Benjie of Westfield, IL; Tony Gross and wife Cathee Lee of Alexandria, VA; Samantha Smith and husband Steve of Mattoon, IL; and Jon Livingston and wife Callie of Mattoon, IL; eight great- grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy Taylor of Mattoon, IL. Betty is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Ted Beals; one sister Lorene Carter; and one son, Michael Gross.

Betty was a member of the Mattoon First Baptist Church, and former member of Mattoon Moose Lodge and Mattoon American Legion. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and sewing. Betty was an avid sports fan, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics, and the horses of the Kentucky Derby.

Betty was a wonderful homemaker. Throughout the years, she lovingly took care of her family and enjoyed the memories that were made. She will be fondly missed.

