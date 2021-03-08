Menu
Betty Baines
FUNERAL HOME
Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Avenue
Charleston, IL

Betty Baines

Dec. 29, 1923 - March 2, 2021

CHARLESTON – Betty Jean Baines, 97, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, surrounded by her family

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Moose Lodge.

Betty was born December 29, 1923 in Charleston, daughter of Everett and Opal (Nees) Myers. She married Paul R. Baines, Jr., November 10, 1973 in Charleston; he passed away December 9, 2010. She is survived by her children: Gerry (Trish) Eads of Charleston, Connie (Jim) Gates and Rick (Claire) Eads, both of Isla Palms, SC; six grandchildren: Gina (Jim) Blagg, Garrod Eads, Kevin Gates, Kim (Chaz) West, Meredith Eads, and Clark Eads; great-grandchildren: Megan (Evan) Stoltz, Madison Endsley, Garrison Blagg, Olivia Blagg, Violet West, and Blake West; and one sister: Linda Wass of Charleston, also survives. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers: Jack Myers, Ralph Myers, Bill Myers, and Dale Myers.

Betty retired as Payroll Clerk from Associated Spring. She held memberships in First Christian Church, Women of the Moose, and the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Betty loved playing the slot machines, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with all of her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home & Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Ave., Charleston, IL
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home & Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Ave., Charleston, IL
Caudill-King Funeral Home
We are so very sorry for your loss and send our sincere condolences
Jerry and Gail Ferguson
March 10, 2021
