Betty Jean Cushman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Betty Jean Cushman

Oct. 7, 1933 - Nov. 16, 2020

MATTOON - Betty Jean Cushman, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:40 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Christian Village in Neoga, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL, Reverend Joe Techau will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to view the full obituary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Dodge Grove Cemetery
Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
