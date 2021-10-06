Betty Jean (Watters) Hanners

Feb. 27, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2021

CASEY - Betty Jean (Watters) Hanners, age 91, of Casey, IL passed away at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County, IL. She was born February 27, 1930 in rural Casey, IL the daughter of Clyde Watters Sr. and Myrtie Smith Watters. On November 6, 1946 she married Clarence Henry Hanners in Casey, IL; he passed away on October 1, 1975.

Survivors include her children: Robert "Bob" Eugene Hanners of Casey, IL, Richard A. Hanners (Bridget) of Casey, IL, Cathy Barnes (Don) of Casey, IL, and Susan Kemper (Tony) of Greenup, IL; grandchildren: Jan Coleman (Jason), Jessica Finney (Dale), Amanda Groves (Adam) and Dylan Kemper; great grandchildren: Curtis Coleman (Becca), Celeste Coleman, Riley Groves, Keegan Groves, Asher Groves and Everett Groves; and great-great granddaughter: Roselynne Coleman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers: Clyde "Jim" Watters Jr., Charles Watters, Harold Watters, Howard Watters, John Watters; sisters: Wanda Phillips and Doris Harris; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Groves.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Casey, IL. She was a homemaker and worked for Ettlebrick Shoe Factory. Betty enjoyed playing cards; she considered her home, family and grandchildren were her greatest achievement.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Casey Cumberland Cemetery, Casey, IL with Pastor Brooke Davis officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711 or American Lung Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.