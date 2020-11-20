Betty Jean Cushman

Oct. 7, 1933 - Nov. 16, 2020

MATTOON - Betty Jean Cushman, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:40 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Christian Village in Neoga, IL.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Betty was born on October 7, 1933 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Roy J. and Josephine (Gavis) Powell. She married the love of her life Kenneth W. Cushman on December 22, 1951 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on November 15, 2010. Together they had two children, Bradley K. Cushman and Renee L. Cushman. They all welcomed her into Heaven.

She is survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Connie Cushman of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Kenneth R. Cushman (Phylicia) of Mattoon, IL, Adam F. Cushman (Sarah Bukas) of Chicago, IL, Kyla J. Cushman (Tina Downs) of Urbana, IL, Bobbi J. Ballinger (Joe) of Mattoon, IL; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one brother, Dwight Powell (Sandy) of Trilla, IL; and one niece, Jodi Sue Ritter of Mattoon, IL; three nephews, Steven Ritter of Mattoon, IL, Allen Smith and wife Sondra of Mattoon, IL, Duey Smith of Mattoon, IL; and one great-nephew, Jackson Ritter.

Betty retired from Wal-Mart in Charleston, IL and was previously employed by General Electric in Mattoon, IL. She loved social gathering, hosting dinner parties, baking, decorating, and writing poetry. A devout and faithful member of the East Side Church of the Nazarene in Mattoon, IL, Betty attended services until she was no longer able, read her bible daily and held on to her faith until the end.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Camp New Hope, 1364 County Road 100 East, Neoga, IL 62447; East Side Church of the Nazarene, 2129 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938; or Heartland Christian Village, 101 Trowbridge Road, Neoga, IL 62447.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.