Betty Jo Lee
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
Betty Jo Lee

May 3, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2021

CASEY - Betty Jo (Hutton) Lee, age 95, of Casey, IL, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Casey, IL.

She was born on May 3, 1926, in Casey, IL, the daughter of Roy B. Hutton and Grace M. Davis Hutton. On December 21, 1944, she married James D. Lee in Casey, IL.

Survivors include her husband, James D. Lee of Casey, IL; sons: Greg Lee of Casey, IL, Dr. Randall Lee (Susan) of Martinsville, IN, and Bill Lee (Monica) of Casey, IL; brother, Ted Hutton (Sharon) of Brookfield, WI; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren (one on the way); and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Don Hutton and Jim Hutton; sister, Celia Hutton; and daughter in law, Sandra Lee.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of Casey High School. She was truly a farmer's wife, always cooking and feeding everyone. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Casey United Methodist Church.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Casey United Methodist Church, 730 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL, 62420, or Lighthouse Mission Inc., 1165 Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute, IN, 47804.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com.

Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim, Bill, Greg and Randy, So very sorry for your loss.
Mike Vaughn
December 22, 2021
