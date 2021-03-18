Menu
Betty Lou Slack
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Betty Lou Slack

Dec. 23, 1924 - March 21, 2020

CHARLESTON – Betty Lou Slack, 95, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Betty was born December 23, 1924 at Chicago Heights, Illinois, daughter of August and Lydia Emma (Bloesch) Rinkenberger. She married Ralph Stanley Slack, July 7, 1946 at Kansas City, Missouri; he preceded her into Heaven, June 11, 2004. She is survived by two daughters: Vicki Lynn (Slack) Greene and husband Paul of Clarendon Hills, IL and Joy Ellen Starwalt and husband Steve of Westfield; six grandchildren: Kathryn (Benjamin) Jacob of Mansfield, TX, Scott (Krissy) Starwalt of Byron, IL, Kalle (Luke) Ryan of Decatur, Kelsey (Nick) Warrner of Byron, IL, Katelyn (Dustin) Snack of Camden, IN, and Mitchell Starwalt of Westfield; twelve great-grandchildren: Judah, Beau, and Willa Jacob, Rebekah and Timothy Starwalt, Paul and Preston Ryan, Ada, Joseph, Brooks, and Benjamin Warrner, and Silas Snack. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Wilhelm Kramer; and daughter Ruth Ann Slack, August 8, 1970.

Betty was active in the community and her church. She was a Certified Lay Speaker and spoke often at her church and others in the district. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Small Group Leader, and directed the Children's Choir for many years. She served on both the Council on Ministries and the Administrative Board. She held office in the United Methodist Women for many years, including as President for four years. She volunteered at Recording for the Blind and served as a helper at the Senior-Teen Center. She served alongside her husband Stan at the Tinley Park Food Pantry as Secretary and many areas of service where needed.

The memorial service honoring her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Trilla Road, Trilla, Illinois, with Reverend Joy Starwalt officiating. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Memorials in her honor may be made to: United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or Northern Illinois Conference - United Methodist Women. The service will be live – streamed on the church's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church
301 E. Trilla Road, Trilla, IL
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
