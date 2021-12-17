Beulah Margene Cutright

Feb. 12, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON - Beulah Margene Claxon Cutright, known by all as Margene, passed this life to God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A Christian ceremony in honor of her life will be held at a later date. (More information can be found at www.schillingfuneralhome.com).

Margene was born on February 12, 1934, in Mattoon, IL, to Aaron and Naomi Oakley. She married Charles Glen Claxon in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1975.

Margene had two sons, Gary Claxon who preceded her in death in 2016. Surviving family include her son, Guy Allen Claxon; sister, Daisy Roberts; grandsons: Gary Paul Claxon, Jordan Claxon, James Claxon, Jacob Claxon; and two great-granddaughters: Emily Claxon and Lindsay Claxon.

Margene married Lowell Cutright on August 30, 2014. They resided in Toledo until moving to a nursing home in Charleston, IL. Lowell passed away in November 2021.

In addition to her husband's, Margene was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Kilman, Lee Oakley, and Max Oakley. She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Margene dedicated her life to the service of others. She enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse. She volunteered countless hours as a Certified Red Cross Disaster Responder, and as an active member of Marshall Avenue Christian Church. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Margene enjoyed singing, country western dancing, playing cards and painting. Her loss will be felt by her family, friends and community.

