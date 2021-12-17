Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah Margene Cutright
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Beulah Margene Cutright

Feb. 12, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON - Beulah Margene Claxon Cutright, known by all as Margene, passed this life to God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A Christian ceremony in honor of her life will be held at a later date. (More information can be found at www.schillingfuneralhome.com).

Margene was born on February 12, 1934, in Mattoon, IL, to Aaron and Naomi Oakley. She married Charles Glen Claxon in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1975.

Margene had two sons, Gary Claxon who preceded her in death in 2016. Surviving family include her son, Guy Allen Claxon; sister, Daisy Roberts; grandsons: Gary Paul Claxon, Jordan Claxon, James Claxon, Jacob Claxon; and two great-granddaughters: Emily Claxon and Lindsay Claxon.

Margene married Lowell Cutright on August 30, 2014. They resided in Toledo until moving to a nursing home in Charleston, IL. Lowell passed away in November 2021.

In addition to her husband's, Margene was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Kilman, Lee Oakley, and Max Oakley. She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Margene dedicated her life to the service of others. She enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse. She volunteered countless hours as a Certified Red Cross Disaster Responder, and as an active member of Marshall Avenue Christian Church. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Margene enjoyed singing, country western dancing, playing cards and painting. Her loss will be felt by her family, friends and community.

Memorial donations can be given to The Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org or 1-800-HELP. On-line condolences can be shared at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Margene's passing. Sharon passed away two years ago on the same date. I would like to talk to you sometime. There are so few of us left. If you would like to talk, call me at 217-549-7968. Angie and I both live in Charleston. Keeping you in my prayers.
Mickey Eaton Carrell
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results