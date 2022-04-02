Beulah Margene Cutright

Feb. 12, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2021

CHARLESTON -Beulah Margene Claxon Cutright, known by all as Margene, passed this life to God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 6205 26th Street, Mattoon, IL.

Memorial donations can be given to The Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org or 1-800-HELP.

On-line condolences can be shared at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.