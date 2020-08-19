OAKLAND - Billy (Bill) Edward Boyer, age 85, of Oakland, IL, was called to be with the Lord Sunday, August 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born November 23, 1934, in Kansas, IL to Charles Francis and Ruth (Throneburg) Boyer. He married Doris Virginia Davenport on December 6, 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and attended the Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed Boyer Campouts and fishing. For twenty-seven years, Bill and Doris performed country music as Bill Boyer and the Country Flames.Bill was a phenomenal father and devoted husband. His family was his entire life. A stranger to no one, Bill had a passion for giving, even if that meant the very shirt off his back. His humor is something that will be missed by all. Bill's arsenal of jokes was so vast that he never told the same joke twice. He was a passionate man who will be missed dearly by all who were touched his soul.He is survived by six children: Cheryl Barnes of Pasadena, TX, Bryan Boyer-Skinner of Oakland, IL, Deborah Malone of Mattoon, IL, Tammy (Frank) Bryant of Mattoon, IL, Kevin Ray (Crystal) Boyer of North Richland Hills, TX, Jacqueline Lynn Boyer (John Mastin) of New Castle , IN; three brothers: Bob (Ruth Ann) Boyer of Paris, IL, Jerry (Marge) Boyer of Windsor, IL, and Terry (Carol) Boyer of Mattoon, IL; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a son: Billy Jo Boyer; three brothers: Jack Boyer, Ted Boyer, and Chuck Boyer; and three great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, IL. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Oakland V.F.W. Post #3637. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Moms on a Mission to support the Backpack Program. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.