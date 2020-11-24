Billy Joe Pankey

Nov. 26, 1931 - Nov. 19, 2020

CHARLESTON - Billy Joe Pankey, age 88, of Charleston, went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 E. Harrison Street Road, Charleston. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. immediately following the visitation. Inurnment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bill's family and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Bill was born November 26, 1931 in Filson, IL, the son of Thomas J. and Anna Leah (Mattox) Pankey. He married Helen Louise Waggle on February 4, 1953 and she preceded him in death on May 8, 2020.

Surviving are his children: Curtis Alan Pankey and Lori Ann (Curt) Grissom, all of Charleston; two grandchildren: Kyle (Stephanie) Sims and Mindy Sims; two step-grandchildren, John Grissom and Matt Grissom; five great-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild; his sister, Betty Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded by a great-grandchild; three brothers and a sister.

Bill was employed with Moore Buildings in Charleston for 28 years.

Bill's complete obituary and online condolences are available at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.