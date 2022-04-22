Menu
Bobby Gene Millage
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Bobby Gene Millage

Nov. 6, 1940 - April 19, 2022

CHARLESTON - Bobby Gene Millage, 81, of rural Charleston, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at home.

Bobby was born November 6, 1940, in Cumberland County, IL, son of Kenneth and Lucy (Phillips) Millage. He married Hazel C. Jones, November 16, 1963, at Charleston; she survives. Also surviving is one step-daughter, Carol Claypool and husband Butch of Casey; and two sisters: Anita and Carolyn.

Bobby was a truck driver for many years, and retired from Charleston Stone Company. The family would like to thank Lincolnland Hospice, and special friends, Rick and Sharron Waltrip for all their help and kindness.

A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Memorials may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.
