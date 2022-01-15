Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobie Jae Lambert
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Bobie Jae Lambert

April 10, 1931 - Dec. 11, 2021

MATTOON - Bobie Jae Lambert, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away on December 11, 2021, he was born on April 10, 1931.

Arrangements have been made through the Neptune Society in Fishers, IN, with plans for a celebration of life scheduled for March 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Life Church in Fishers, IN.

Memorial donations in remembrance of Bobie Jae Lambert may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, or to the Brighton Hospice of Indiana.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Life Church
Fishers, IN
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.