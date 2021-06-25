Menu
Bonita Joyce "Bonnie" Tuggle
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Bonita (Bonnie) Joyce Tuggle

Oct. 17, 1935 - June 17, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Bonita (Bonnie) Joyce Tuggle, age 85, formerly of Charleston, IL, died on June 17, 2021 at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Left to honor Bonnie and remember her love is her eldest son, Arthur (Carrie) Tuggle; beloved grandchildren: Patrick Tuggle, Ryan (Stephanie) Tuggle and Kelly Tuggle; three great-granddaughters: Madalyn, Charlotte and Violet and three step great-grandchildren: Aurianna, Landon and Nicholas.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles Robert Tuggle and her second son, Charles Robert Tuggle, Jr.

Cards may be received by Arthur Tuggle at 125 Plymouth Ct., Bartlett, IL 60103.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If interested in attending, please contact Arthur.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.
